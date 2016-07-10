Do-Over OG is an indica-dominant strain that combines OG Kush, Hindu Kush, Skywalker OG, and Wellness OG into one powerful hybrid. Bred in Los Angeles, Do-Over OG is appreciated for its potent euphoric effects and creative influence. The mind-expanding effects are brought on by a sweet blend of sweet, earthy flavors that intertwine with the sharp pine notes indicative of its OG Kush heritage. Do-Over OG is specially cultivated by Neighborhood Farms to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Do-Over event series in Los Angeles and beyond.