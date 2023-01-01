Wet P
Wet P is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon Zkittlez and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Wet P is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Wet P features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Wet P typically ranges from $12-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Wet P's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wet P, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
