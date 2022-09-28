White Grape
aka White Grapes
White Grape effects are mostly calming.
White Grape potency is higher THC than average.
White Grape, also known as White Grapes,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Stomper and 98 Aloha White Widow. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, talkative, and creative. White Grape has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, White Grape, before let us know! Leave a review.
White Grape sensations
White Grape helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
