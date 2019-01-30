ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Ice
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of White Ice

Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

White Ice

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

White Ice

Bred by Sensi Seeds, White Ice is a three-way mix of Northern Lights, Dutch Skunk, and a special Afghani cultivar that provides stoney physical effects. With buds that glitter with silver resin, some growers call this White I.C.E. as in “Indica Crystal Extreme” due to the abundance of trichomes that are produced over its fast flowering cycle of 45 to 55 days. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find White Ice nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry White Ice nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
White Ice

Products with White Ice

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for White Ice nearby.