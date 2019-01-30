Bred by Sensi Seeds, White Ice is a three-way mix of Northern Lights, Dutch Skunk, and a special Afghani cultivar that provides stoney physical effects. With buds that glitter with silver resin, some growers call this White I.C.E. as in “Indica Crystal Extreme” due to the abundance of trichomes that are produced over its fast flowering cycle of 45 to 55 days.
