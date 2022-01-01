Wildberry
Wildberry effects are mostly calming.
Wildberry potency is lower THC than average.
Wildberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Soda and Gorilla Biscuit. Wildberry is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wildberry effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wildberry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Annunaki Genetics, Wildberry features flavors like mint, berry and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Wildberry typically ranges from $25-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wildberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Wildberry sensations
Wildberry helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
