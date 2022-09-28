Zkittlez Cake
aka Skittles Cake, Zkittlez x Wedding Cake
Zkittlez Cake effects are mostly calming.
Zkittlez Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Zkittlez Cake is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Wedding Cake. Zkittlez Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zkittlez Cake effects include happy, relaxing, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zkittlez Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Purple Caper Seeds, Zkittlez Cake features a sweet, orange aroma with hints of spicy herbs. The flavor profile is citrus and minty with a peppery aftertaste. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittlez Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 7% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 7% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
