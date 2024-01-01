Gasolina is an indica-dominant strain known for its deep, fuel-like aroma and powerful relaxing effects. It quickly ushers in a heavy body high that soothes muscles and calms the mind, making it ideal for late evening use. Its pungent, earthy notes with hints of diesel are perfect for those who appreciate a robust flavor profile. Gasolina helps alleviate stress, pain, and insomnia, enveloping users in a comforting blanket of tranquility.



