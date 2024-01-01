Canabotanica - Pre Roll - Gasolina 1g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC —CBD —
Gasolina is an indica-dominant strain known for its deep, fuel-like aroma and powerful relaxing effects. It quickly ushers in a heavy body high that soothes muscles and calms the mind, making it ideal for late evening use. Its pungent, earthy notes with hints of diesel are perfect for those who appreciate a robust flavor profile. Gasolina helps alleviate stress, pain, and insomnia, enveloping users in a comforting blanket of tranquility.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

  • Gasolina effects are mostly calming.

Gasolina is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Silver Sour Diesel, Blueberry, Meao Thai, and Oldtimers’ Haze. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gasolina is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. The name Gasolina comes from the pungent aromas of diesel gas mixed with earth and lemony pine that this strain produces. Gasolina is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gasolina effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gasolina when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Mohave Cannabis Co., Gasolina features flavors like chestnut, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gasolina typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gasolina is a very popular, pungent, potent, and heavy-hitting strain that will reach out and smack the smoker when the jar is first opened. The high comes on quickly with a mellow warmth that quickly spreads through the body leaving one’s mind totally carefree and at ease. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gasolina, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
