Gasolina is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Silver Sour Diesel, Blueberry, Meao Thai, and Oldtimers’ Haze. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gasolina is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. The name Gasolina comes from the pungent aromas of diesel gas mixed with earth and lemony pine that this strain produces. Gasolina is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gasolina effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gasolina when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Mohave Cannabis Co., Gasolina features flavors like chestnut, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gasolina typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gasolina is a very popular, pungent, potent, and heavy-hitting strain that will reach out and smack the smoker when the jar is first opened. The high comes on quickly with a mellow warmth that quickly spreads through the body leaving one’s mind totally carefree and at ease. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gasolina, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.