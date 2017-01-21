About this product

Who doesn't like to end with dessert? Start or end your day with a delicious refresher of sweet oranges and a squeeze of lemon, all topped off with a dollop of whipped cream and a scoop of summer berries! Seconds? Yes, please!



1 gram Delta-8 Gelato Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.



*Battery pen not included



This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.