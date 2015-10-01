About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Girl Scout Cookies (OG Kush x Durban Poison) is a heady Indica-hybrid with a strong body buzz. GSC tastes sweet and earthy, and it smells much the same. Girl Scout Cookies has a strong sativa component with a high that’s powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with couch-lock body effects and feelings of lethargy.