About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Girl Scout Cookies (OG Kush x Durban Poison) is a heady Indica-hybrid with a strong body buzz. GSC tastes sweet and earthy, and it smells much the same. Girl Scout Cookies has a strong sativa component with a high that’s powerful, happy, and euphoric, but with couch-lock body effects and feelings of lethargy.