This cultivar smells and tastes exactly like its name would suggest: Blueberry Pancakes. It has vibrant notes of deep, rich blueberry and sweet, sugary vanilla syrup – a hint of pine and pungent gas rounds out its robust flavors and aromas. Consuming Blueberry Pancakes often results in feelings of happiness that melt into a relaxing tension release. This experience may be best when you need an optimistic perspective and to loosen up your body.

THC: 28%

Genetics: Blueberry Pancakes x Slurricane x PPD

Breeder: Humboldt Seed Co.

Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, α-Humulene

