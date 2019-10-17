Concrete Jungle - Infused Pre Roll - SCOOBY SNACKS x GELATO x CHEM DOG
About this product
Our Party Mix infused pre-rolls are rolled with well-cured cannabis flower from Top-shelf Oregon producers, painted with small-batch live resin and then rolled in kief. This party product can get you equally pumped up as it could help you wind down.
About this strain
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.
About this brand
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.