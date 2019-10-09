Deluxe Leaf
About this product
Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, CBDa, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking.
Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.
Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,411 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!