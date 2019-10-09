About this product

Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, CBDa, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking.



Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.