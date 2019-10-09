About this product

Genetics: Blueberry x Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies)

Effect: Clear headed, Energetic

Outdoor Yield (g): 2500-3000

Indoor Yield (g): 600-700 gr/m²

Flowering Time (days): 63 - 70

Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month: October

Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month Week: 2nd-3rd week

Height (cm): 150-200cm

Height: Tall

Indica %: 60% / Sativa %: 40%

Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Citrus

Aroma: Fresh, Fruity



Blue Gelato 41 Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm



Blue Gelato 41 Feminised Cannabis Seeds are Barney’s Farm’s sensational new Blueberry super-cross with the West Coast.

Blue Gelato 41 was created by crossing the famous Blueberry with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and the fresh and fruity Indica, Sunset Sherbert.

Blue Gelato 41 will rapidly plunge you into a tranquil pool of potent psychedelic pleasure.

Many phenotypes display blue/purple flowers, all are smeared in thick resin and ooze sweet and earthy citrus flavours.

Let Blue Gelato 41 fascinate your taste buds and massage pain away leaving pure satisfaction and joy.

Although Blue Gelato 41 aromas are wonderfully intoxicating, effects are generally clear headed and energetic.

Flowering time indoors is 9 to 10 weeks; outdoors Blue Gelato 41 can reach up to 2 metres, normally finishing in October.

Expect an exceptional yield, with stretched pre-flowering can deliver up to 3kg of buds.