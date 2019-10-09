Discount Cannabis Seeds
Barney's Farm Blue Gelato 41 Feminised
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Genetics: Blueberry x Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies)
Effect: Clear headed, Energetic
Outdoor Yield (g): 2500-3000
Indoor Yield (g): 600-700 gr/m²
Flowering Time (days): 63 - 70
Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month: October
Feminised Outdoor Harvest Month Week: 2nd-3rd week
Height (cm): 150-200cm
Height: Tall
Indica %: 60% / Sativa %: 40%
Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Citrus
Aroma: Fresh, Fruity
Blue Gelato 41 Feminised Cannabis Seeds | Barney's Farm
Blue Gelato 41 Feminised Cannabis Seeds are Barney’s Farm’s sensational new Blueberry super-cross with the West Coast.
Blue Gelato 41 was created by crossing the famous Blueberry with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies and the fresh and fruity Indica, Sunset Sherbert.
Blue Gelato 41 will rapidly plunge you into a tranquil pool of potent psychedelic pleasure.
Many phenotypes display blue/purple flowers, all are smeared in thick resin and ooze sweet and earthy citrus flavours.
Let Blue Gelato 41 fascinate your taste buds and massage pain away leaving pure satisfaction and joy.
Although Blue Gelato 41 aromas are wonderfully intoxicating, effects are generally clear headed and energetic.
Flowering time indoors is 9 to 10 weeks; outdoors Blue Gelato 41 can reach up to 2 metres, normally finishing in October.
Expect an exceptional yield, with stretched pre-flowering can deliver up to 3kg of buds.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,409 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
