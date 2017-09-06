Loading…
Logo for the brand Dogwalkers

Dogwalkers

Tahoe Alien Big Dog Stay Pre-Roll 0.75g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Tahoe Alien effects

Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
