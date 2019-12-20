Dutch Seeds Shop
FRUITY PEBBLES CANNABIS SEEDS (10 SEEDS)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Quite popular for its sweet fruity smell, FRUITY PEBBLES is an indica dominant hybrid between Green Ribbon, Grandaddy Purple and Tahoe Alien. Rightly named after its tropical name, this strain is quite difficult to find in the normal cannabis market. Fruity Pebbles is among the expensive strains due to the fact that it is difficult to get hold of. The plant is adorned with fluffy buds surrounded by lavish amount of crystals on it. The buds are leafy with orange hair around.
Just like the smell, the taste is also fruity with smooth smoke and lacks an aftertaste. With only few hits, it will sweep you off your feet by making you clear-headed and light, while still giving you an exciting cerebral high.
Just like the smell, the taste is also fruity with smooth smoke and lacks an aftertaste. With only few hits, it will sweep you off your feet by making you clear-headed and light, while still giving you an exciting cerebral high.
FPOG effects
Reported by real people like you
648 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!