About this product

Effects: Energetic, Clear-headed lift at the onset of the high, which fills your brain with Euphoric motivation and Laser-sharp focus.

Flavor: Fruit Punch, Citrus Rind Aroma and Pleasurable Buzz

Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge



More Details:



1000mg Total Extract

Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes

950mg Delta 8 THC

50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes

100% Hemp Derived

No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT

Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass

510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)

Delta-9-THC Content: None detected

Natural Terpenes: Yes

