Earth's Dew
About this product
Effects: Energetic, Clear-headed lift at the onset of the high, which fills your brain with Euphoric motivation and Laser-sharp focus.
Flavor: Fruit Punch, Citrus Rind Aroma and Pleasurable Buzz
Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge
More Details:
1000mg Total Extract
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
950mg Delta 8 THC
50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes
100% Hemp Derived
No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT
Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass
510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Delta-9-THC Content: None detected
Natural Terpenes: Yes
Flavor: Fruit Punch, Citrus Rind Aroma and Pleasurable Buzz
Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge
Mimosa effects
Reported by real people like you
628 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
