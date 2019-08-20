Earth's Dew
Flavor: Sweet tropical blend with cedar and pineapple tones
Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge
1000mg Total Extract
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
950mg Delta 8 THC
50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes
100% Hemp Derived
No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT
Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass
510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
