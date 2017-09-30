About this product
Blue Magic Live Rosin Blend 2G Disposable (Blue Cheese)
Eighty SixVape pens
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedHungry
- Helps with:StressAnxietyPain
- Terpenes:MyrceneLimoneneCaryophyllene
Blue Cheese effects are mostly calming.
Blue Cheese potency is higher THC than average.
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
