We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Emerald Smoke
Premium Hemp
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Vaping
Edibles
Hemp CBD
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
73 products
Flower
Guava
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Acai Gelato
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Apple Fritter
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Carbon Candy - Indoor
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Jelly Roll - Light Assisted THCa Flower
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
King's Candy
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Northern Lights - Top Shelf Indoor THCa Flower
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Orange Crush - Top Shelf Indoor
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Snow Caps
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Sour Diesel
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Super Lemon Haze - Smalls
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Gushmints #1
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Green Crack
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
LA Kush Cake
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Lemon Cherry Gelato
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Cherry Pie x Runtz - Top Shelf Indoor
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Gelato 41
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Cromagnum Man
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
London Truffle - Light Assisted THCa Flower
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Zkittlez - Top Shelf Indoor
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Girl Scout Cookies - Top Shelf Indoor
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Cookies and Cream
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
Lava Cakes x Gelato
by Emerald Smoke
Flower
King Sherb
by Emerald Smoke
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Emerald Smoke
Catalog
Cannabis