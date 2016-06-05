Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and Blueberry strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile: Inhale fresh berry deliciousness. Fruit, some earthiness, and an underlying sweetness make this a strain that’s always in season.



The Effects: Just as blueberries are considered a superfood, you may want to consider Blueberry Kush for a super buzz. A nice end-of-day indica experience with slow, steady body relaxation and euphoric vibes.



• Magnetic cartridge refill for Flav Pod

• Innovative and elegant design

• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil

• Compact and discreet

• Glycol and solvent free