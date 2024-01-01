We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Funk Extracts
Get Funk'd Up!
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Funk Extracts products
177 products
Solvent
Diamond Doinks Live Batter
by Funk Extracts
Hash
2 Gram Hashland Cookies N Cream Batter
by Funk Extracts
Rosin
Supreme Ruckus Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter
by Funk Extracts
Rosin
Chemberrly Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter
by Funk Extracts
Solvent
2 Gram Bruce Banner Live Batter
by Funk Extracts
Solvent
2 Gram Dreamwreck Diamonds
by Funk Extracts
Resin
Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 70.32%
CBD 0%
Hash
Hashland Epic Brew Batter
by Funk Extracts
Hash
Hashland Blue Poison Batter
by Funk Extracts
Hash
2 Gram Hashland Golden Papaya Batter
by Funk Extracts
Hash
Hashland Golden Papaya Batter
by Funk Extracts
Hash
2 Gram Hashland Dosi Head Batter
by Funk Extracts
Badder
Candyland Badder 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 71.39%
CBD 0%
Badder
Hellfire Haze Live Badder 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Banana Pancakes Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter
by Funk Extracts
Rosin
Hashland Blue Zkittlez Cold Cure Live Rosin Batter
by Funk Extracts
Resin
Royal Highness Live Resin 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 71.8%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Candyland Batter 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Royal Highness Live Sugar 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Desert Blend Live Terp Shuggah 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 57.84%
CBD 0.01%
Solvent
Emerald Jack Batter 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Emerald Jack Live Resin 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 66.92%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Banangie Live Terp Sugar 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 67%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Chocolate Cookie-Gasm Gems & Juice 1g
by Funk Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
