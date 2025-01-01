We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Brew Your Buzz™
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Ganja Grindz Coffee Company products
16 products
Beverages
Ganja Grindz Remedy Agave Cannabis Syrup
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
5.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Roastmaster's Blend Bottled Coffee
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Watermelon Remedy Tincture 420mg
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Pomegranate Green Tea 82.5mg
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
THC 75%
CBD 7.5%
Beverages
Hot Cocoa Brew Cup
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Beverages
Apple Cider 75mg
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Aloha Palmer Drink 75mg
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Coffee Filter
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Beverages
Spiced Apple Cider Brew Cup
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Beverages
Chai Tea Latte Brew Cup
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Beverages
Roastmaster's Decaf Brew Cup
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Beverages
English Breakfast Tea Bag
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Beverages
Green Tea Bag
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Beverages
Ganja Grindz Bottled Spiced Apple Cider 82.5mg
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
THC 75%
CBD 7.5%
Beverages
Aloha Palmer
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Beverages
Roastmaster's Blend Coffee Brew Cup
by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Home
Brands
Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Catalog