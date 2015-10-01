HendRx Farm
Girl's Scout Cookie Clones
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
The origins of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) are as hazy as you’ll feel after just a few hits. Some say it’s a cross between pure South African sativa Durban Poison and the west coast sativa-like hybrid OG Kush. Others say there’s a bit of a Florida strain in there called F1. And still others say sit has famous indica Granddaddy Purple in the mix. Whatever is in there with the Durban Poison and OG Kush, there’s no doubt that GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) deliver a bright, cerebral sativa high. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.
GSC effects
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
