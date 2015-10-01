About this product

The origins of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) are as hazy as you’ll feel after just a few hits. Some say it’s a cross between pure South African sativa Durban Poison and the west coast sativa-like hybrid OG Kush. Others say there’s a bit of a Florida strain in there called F1. And still others say sit has famous indica Granddaddy Purple in the mix. Whatever is in there with the Durban Poison and OG Kush, there’s no doubt that GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) deliver a bright, cerebral sativa high. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.