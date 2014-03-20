I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Blue Cheese is a stinky 80% Indica / 20% Sativa hybrid strain that’s suitable for indoor and outdoor growth. These feminized seeds are fast-flowering and provide growers with flowers in as little as 8 weeks. This strain is known for its cheesy scent and berry taste, paired with its ability to send users into another world of euphoria, calmness and inner peace. Expect THC levels of up to 19%, despite the high THC content, the strain will send users into a state of bliss without the sleepiness. Blue Cheese can help with pain, muscle spasms and stress.
Blue Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,915 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!