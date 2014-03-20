About this product
Cheese autoflowering seeds are super easy to grow and produce 60% Indica / 40% Sativa plants. This strain has THC levels up to 14% and is world-famous because of its distinct scent of cheese, skunk, and pungent earthy aroma. You can expect to taste a sweet pineapple flavor when consuming this strain. The euphoric high with uncontrollable happiness will overtake your entire body and mind when consuming this strain. Cheese is very well-known for its ability to bust stress and reduce the symptoms of depression. You can also use this strain to induce sleep and combat insomnia.
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
Blue Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,946 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.