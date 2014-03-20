Cheese autoflowering seeds are super easy to grow and produce 60% Indica / 40% Sativa plants. This strain has THC levels up to 14% and is world-famous because of its distinct scent of cheese, skunk, and pungent earthy aroma. You can expect to taste a sweet pineapple flavor when consuming this strain. The euphoric high with uncontrollable happiness will overtake your entire body and mind when consuming this strain. Cheese is very well-known for its ability to bust stress and reduce the symptoms of depression. You can also use this strain to induce sleep and combat insomnia.