Every hit starts with an assault of diesel before shifting into sweet notes of stone fruit to balance it out. Desired for its euphoric and relaxing properties, Item 9 Labs’ Gas Berry broad-spectrum cartridges are a beautiful blend of distilled Delta-9 THC and botanical- and cannabis-derived terpenes. It provides an uplifting effect with a flavor profile that’s all gasoline and rich berries.
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.