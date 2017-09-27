OG Kush - Brilliance Infused Flower 3.5g - Indica

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Boutique Indoor Flower / Dry Infusion Tech / Super Potent

Infusing OG Kush cannabis flower with OG Kush Live Resin intensifies the strain's iconic characteristics. The resulting experience combines the classic earthy, piney flavors of OG Kush with enhanced resinous notes. Known for its balanced effects, OG Kush's euphoric and relaxing qualities are amplified by the Live Resin infusion, potentially leading to a more pronounced sense of euphoria and relaxation. The terpene-rich profile, including myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, contributes to the strain's distinct aroma of citrus, spice, and earth. This infusion offers a concentrated and flavorful representation of OG Kush's well-known attributes.

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
