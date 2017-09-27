Boutique Indoor Flower / Dry Infusion Tech / Super Potent



Infusing OG Kush cannabis flower with OG Kush Live Resin intensifies the strain's iconic characteristics. The resulting experience combines the classic earthy, piney flavors of OG Kush with enhanced resinous notes. Known for its balanced effects, OG Kush's euphoric and relaxing qualities are amplified by the Live Resin infusion, potentially leading to a more pronounced sense of euphoria and relaxation. The terpene-rich profile, including myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, contributes to the strain's distinct aroma of citrus, spice, and earth. This infusion offers a concentrated and flavorful representation of OG Kush's well-known attributes.

