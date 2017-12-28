Lock and Key Remedies
Our Blue Dream cartridge has 260 mg of CBD and is made with cannabis derived terpenes, making it the perfect go-to for any part of your day! Like all of our products these feature a 100% Plant-Derived Formulation, 3rd Party Laboratory tested for Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Residual Solvents, Potency and Terpenes. As always scan the QR code on the inside flap. These cartridges are NOT airflow activated must be used with a compatible 510 thread battery that has a button on it. Save yourself the hassle and get one of our batteries. When vaping select medium to lowest voltage (on our batteries that is the white or blue setting), for maximum flavor and effect.
Blue Dream effects
9,649 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
