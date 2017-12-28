About this product

Our Blue Dream cartridge has 260 mg of CBD and is made with cannabis derived terpenes, making it the perfect go-to for any part of your day! Like all of our products these feature a 100% Plant-Derived Formulation, 3rd Party Laboratory tested for Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Residual Solvents, Potency and Terpenes. As always scan the QR code on the inside flap. These cartridges are NOT airflow activated must be used with a compatible 510 thread battery that has a button on it. Save yourself the hassle and get one of our batteries. When vaping select medium to lowest voltage (on our batteries that is the white or blue setting), for maximum flavor and effect.