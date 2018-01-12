Magic Number
About this product
The long days and warm nights were our inspiration for this delicious Raspberry Magic Drops, infused with Mimosa live resin.
Mimosa effects
Reported by real people like you
628 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
