Gelato was initially developed as a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies in the Bay Area and has been a Cali favorite ever since. It has a rich, creamy smoke with a sweet, decadent flavor and will hit you hard, fast.
Even seasoned smokers will appreciate the fast, heavy handed high that Gelato delivers, along with the pungent smell that's hard to keep under control at times.
If you're brand new to growing you may want to get a few more grows under your belt before taking on Gelato seeds. It's recommended for intermediate to advanced growers because it's not one of the easiest to grow, but the results are worth it!
Our Gelato seeds typically produce green and dark purple buds with bright orange hairs and a heavy dusting of candy like trichomes. Each plant tends to produce around 500 grams per square meter indoors and around the same outdoors.
It flowers in roughly 8-9 weeks and produces a relatively short, dense plant around 3 and a half feet tall with fat colas that are sure to make your friends jealous once you show them the final results.
Gelato Seeds FAQ
How Much Is Shipping?
All of the seeds we sell online come with 100% free shipping to anywhere in the United States. We ship with standard ground shipping and will soon be offering express shipping if you're in a pinch and need your cannabis seeds faster than our standard 2-5 business day window.
How Many Can I Buy At Once?
We get this question a lot as Gelato seeds aren't the easiest to come by. On the sitee we typically sell out every few weeks so we limit the seeds per order to 50. However if you need these cannabis seeds in higher quantities like 500-1,000+, email us and we can arrange a bulk order for you.
What's The Best Growing Climate For Gelato?
We recommend maintaining a consistent temperature of 70-79 degrees throughout the duration of your grow. If you live in climates that tend to get extreme weather toward the end of flowering, we recommend growing these Gelato plants indoors.
What Strains Are The Parents Of Gelato?
Thin Mint GSC and sunset sherbet are the parents of Gelato. Here's a little more info about each of them. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies is a killer cross between Girl Scout Cookies, OG Kush and F1 Durban Poison that comes out as a near 50/50 hybrid, with THC levels around 24%.
Sunset Sherbet is a heavy-handed indica dominant (85% Indica 15% Sativa) cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties strains. It typically produces nugs that deliver upwards of 21% THC levels that tend to give users a big dose of couch-lock due to it's dominant Indica characteristics.
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
