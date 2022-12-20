About this product
Strain: Lemon Cherry Gelato - Backpack Boyzzz Genetics Cut
THC: ~28%
Hybrid: 60% Indica 40% Sativa
Lineage: GSC x Sunset Sherbet
Flower: 9-10 Weeks
Yield: Medium-Heavy
Terp Profile: Candy, Lemon, Fuel
We offer a 100% pest free guarantee on all of our clones. We treat them 3 times per week to ensure you receive only the healthiest, pest free clones on the market. We're the leading clone supplier in the US for a reason, amazing customer service and even better genetics!
✈️ Express Shipping To 48 States (No AK or HI)
🕷 100% Pest Free Guarantee
🧬 Hard To Find Exotic Genetics
🔥 High THC Strains
🌱 Hardened Off & Ready To Transplant
About this brand
Marijuana Clones Online
At Marijuana Clones Online, we provide premium genetics to commercial growers and home growers alike. From in demand seeds like Gelato and Do Si Dos to ultra exclusive crosses like Apple Fritter x GG4 and Apple Fritter x Wedding Cake.
Our clones and seeds are always QC'ed before shipping and arrive fast and intact, allowing you to get growing faster. Check out our assortment of seeds and clones today and visit our website for an ever growing list of genetics you'll love!
