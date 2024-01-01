We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
MelaMed Premium CBD
Relax Your Mind & Calm Your Soul
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
MelaMed Premium CBD products
12 products
Hemp CBD edibles
Reverend Smith's "Good Night" Organic Tart Cherry Gummy Bites
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
Sleep Blend CBD + Melatonin Premium Softgels
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
USDA Certified Organic Strawberry Lemonade
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD tinctures
USDA Certified Organic Tranquil Mint Tincture - 900mg
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
Original Blend Daily Wellness Premium Softgels - 750 MG
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD tinctures
USDA Certified Organic Orange Blossom Tincture - 1350mg
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD topicals
USDA Certified Organic Scent Free Salve Stick - 250MG
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD tinctures
USDA Certified Organic Orange Blossom Tincture - 900mg
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD edibles
Relief Blend CBD + Curcumin Premium Softgels
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD oil
USDA Certified Organic Tinctures
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD tinctures
USDA Certified Organic Tranquil Mint Tincture - 450mg
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Hemp CBD topicals
USDA Certified Organic CBD Salve
by MelaMed Premium CBD
Home
Brands
MelaMed Premium CBD
Catalog