Melted
Get Melted
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
10 products
Cartridges
0.5 G Lemon Meringue Live Resin Cart (HS)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G Fire OG Live Resin Cart (I)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G Forum Cookies Live Resin Cart (H)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G Gas Crack Live Resin Cart (HS)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G S.M. Live Resin Cart (H)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G Trop-Kwon-Do Live Resin Cart (H)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G Chocolate Marshmallows Live Resin Cart (H)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G Dr. Gonzo Live Resin Cart (H)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G Mandarin Cookies Live Resin Cart (HS)
by Melted
Cartridges
0.5 G Blackberry Kush Live Resin Cart (I)
by Melted
