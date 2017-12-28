Ministry of Cannabis
Northern Lights MoC
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. Created at the end of the '80s, NL is a little plant with wide-fingered indica leaves. The taste is pungent with a sweet after taste. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relax for the body and the mind. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Female
Indoor/Outdoor
100% Indica
Flowering Time: 8 weeks
Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 600 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 16%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/northern-lights-moc-feminized
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
