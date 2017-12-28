About this product

Northern Lights is a pure indica and is one of the most strong and famous cannabis strains. Created at the end of the '80s, NL is a little plant with wide-fingered indica leaves. The taste is pungent with a sweet after taste. As a typical indica the effect is strong, producing a high level of relax for the body and the mind. This strain is very uniform and it performs well in both soil and hydro.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Female



Indoor/Outdoor



100% Indica



Flowering Time: 8 weeks



Yield: 450 gr per sq. mt. indoor, up to 600 gr per plant outdoor



THC: 16%



