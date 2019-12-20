NASHA
First Class Funk Hash 1g Green Powder Hash
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms, Humboldt county - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.
First Class Funk is a slightly Indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/ 40% sativa) created through crossing the delicious GMO X Jet Fuel strains. It has a heavy peppery gas flavor with a super pungent and spicy diesel aroma to match.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
