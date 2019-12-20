About this product

Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms, Humboldt county - the first Envirocann - EnvirOganic Certified Farm from Humboldt.



First Class Funk is a slightly Indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/ 40% sativa) created through crossing the delicious GMO X Jet Fuel strains. It has a heavy peppery gas flavor with a super pungent and spicy diesel aroma to match.



Green:



This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.