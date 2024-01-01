THC: 36%

TERPENES: 1.6%

TASTE: Tropical, spicy, tobacco, gas

FEELING: Relaxed, euphoric, inspired

FARM: Alpenglow Farms, Sabertooth Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Mule Fuel flower cultivated by Alpenglow Farms and Modified Bananas hash by Sabertooth Farms.



Mule Fuel is a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Lurch, originally bred by Thug Pug Genetics. This is hybrid is forward with flavors such as tobacco and diesel whose dominate terpene is terpinolene. This combination leaves the enjoyer feeling relaxed and euphoric.



Alpenglow Farms: A family homestead located in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have 25 years toward the fine art of growing a garden and a family. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Bred by Biovortex, Modified Bananas is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. With a dominate terpene of myrcene, this hybrid has a decadent spicy and tropical flavor providing inspiration and euphoric high. Located in the beautiful forests of Humboldt county, Sabertooth Farms is an organic cannabis farm cultivating living soil in order to produce the finest trichome coated, terpene full flowers our team can.



Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water live hash.

