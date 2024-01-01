Submerge 1 gram Preroll - Mule Fuel x Modified Bananas

About this product

THC: 36%
TERPENES: 1.6%
TASTE: Tropical, spicy, tobacco, gas
FEELING: Relaxed, euphoric, inspired
FARM: Alpenglow Farms, Sabertooth Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with Mule Fuel flower cultivated by Alpenglow Farms and Modified Bananas hash by Sabertooth Farms.

Mule Fuel is a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Lurch, originally bred by Thug Pug Genetics. This is hybrid is forward with flavors such as tobacco and diesel whose dominate terpene is terpinolene. This combination leaves the enjoyer feeling relaxed and euphoric.

Alpenglow Farms: A family homestead located in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have 25 years toward the fine art of growing a garden and a family. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.

Bred by Biovortex, Modified Bananas is a cross of Banana OG and GMO. With a dominate terpene of myrcene, this hybrid has a decadent spicy and tropical flavor providing inspiration and euphoric high. Located in the beautiful forests of Humboldt county, Sabertooth Farms is an organic cannabis farm cultivating living soil in order to produce the finest trichome coated, terpene full flowers our team can.

Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water live hash.

About this strain

GMO Cookies, also known as as "GMO Garlic Cookies" and "Garlic Cookies," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect loud flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

