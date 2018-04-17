Nature’s Heritage 100% live sauce, strain-specific 510 carts featuring exceptional quality, taste, and aroma. We never use distillate, and you will taste, smell, and feel the difference.



If you're looking for an early morning pick-me-up (minus the alcohol), this bud is totally for you. Mimosa packs bright and happy daytime effects that are perfect for chasing sleep away and giving you a positive mood as you take on your day. You'll feel an energetic, clear-headed lift at the onset of the high, which fills your brain with euphoric motivation and laser-sharp focus.

read more