About this product
This strain really packs the punch and is a top dog amongst indica strains. Her rich and creamy flavor mixed with lovely berry notes work together perfectly and produces a flavor and aroma like no other. It’s one of those flavor you just have to try if you love marijuana.
Her flavor isn’t the only thing to love, she is a go-to for medical patients, and tackles pain, cramps and muscle spasms with ease. She’s definitely a hard hitter and will leave your body wrapped in a blanket of lush warm comfort, making her a great strain to use for night and before bed.
Blue Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,916 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
