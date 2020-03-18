About this product

Northern Lights, the award winning cannabis strain that even your grandmother knows about. This beast of a marijuana strain is one of the most notorious and popular weed seeds that everybody knows and has to atleast grow once in their life.



With a lineage going back to the Afghani strain, it is a cannabis strain of high THC that is is easy to grow with a high quality yield of 500-550 G/M², with a quick flowering time of only 7 - 8 weeks. A perfect strain for anyone looking to start growing marijuana with a strain that has earned her stripes amongst the cannabis growing community .



Her high will obliterate stress and put your mind at ease. You may feel a bit tired after smoking for an extended time, but that’s about the only negative.