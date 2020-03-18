About this product
Northern Lights, the award winning cannabis strain that even your grandmother knows about. This beast of a marijuana strain is one of the most notorious and popular weed seeds that everybody knows and has to atleast grow once in their life.
With a lineage going back to the Afghani strain, it is a cannabis strain of high THC that is is easy to grow with a high quality yield of 500-550 G/M², with a quick flowering time of only 7 - 8 weeks. A perfect strain for anyone looking to start growing marijuana with a strain that has earned her stripes amongst the cannabis growing community .
Her high will obliterate stress and put your mind at ease. You may feel a bit tired after smoking for an extended time, but that’s about the only negative.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,360 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!