Calling all wake & bakers! Start your day on the right foot with a delightful hybrid blend that shakes out the cobwebs and elevates your morning mood. Citrus, pine, and tropical notes from the Clementine x Purple Punch blend provide a full-flavored vaping experience. The energizing after effects offer a transcendent experience for body, mind, and soul. If you want happiness in a vape, this is your jam.



The compact, easy-to-use Vacation Vape pens are a safe and convenient way to experience the high life anywhere. Free from harmful additives and modifiers,each pen contains pure, natural cannabis oil, extracted with hydrocarbon processes, providing you a clean, consistent, and elevated smoking experience. No tocopheryl acetate, no cutting agents, no emulsifiers, and no synthetic agents. Just pure, smooth cannabis that’s good for both mind and soul.



.2g of bliss, approximately 40-60 puffs