Meet Gelato, a legendary hybrid born from the iconic Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, and renowned for its exceptional lineage. Gelato , a standout phenotype, boasts dense, dark green to purple buds flecked with fiery orange hairs, true to its Cookie genetics. This strain delights with a sweet citrus and fruity flavor profile, making it a perfect post-work treat. Gelato’s slightly indica-dominant nature (55% indica/45% sativa) delivers a THC kick, offering a euphoric head rush followed by a gentle, soothing body buzz. Ideal for unwinding or seeking relief from various ailments, Gelato combines delicious flavor with powerful, well-rounded effects that make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.



Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts, where craftsmanship and quality come together for an unparalleled smoke. Each blunt is hand-packed with precision, using sustainably greenhouse-grown whole flower wrapped in organic hemp for a clean, consistent burn. The glass mouth tip cools each inhale, allowing you to savor the rich, balanced flavors of our expertly cured flower. Whether you're relaxing after a long day or sharing with friends, Pacific Stone’s Premium Blunts offer a luxurious smoking experience that elevates the simple pleasures.

