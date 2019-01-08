About this strain
Blue Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
121 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
