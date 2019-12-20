Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Dirty Little Secret
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Potent and pungent, GMO and Secret OG have come together to create a stinky, heavy indica that is sure to become your new favorite evening-time strain. So kick back, relax, and take your shoes off! These nugs are so acrid that no one will be able to tell if it's your feet or the weed--but that's okay; it can stay our Dirty Little Secret.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!