Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Dirty Little Secret

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD

About this product

Potent and pungent, GMO and Secret OG have come together to create a stinky, heavy indica that is sure to become your new favorite evening-time strain. So kick back, relax, and take your shoes off! These nugs are so acrid that no one will be able to tell if it's your feet or the weed--but that's okay; it can stay our Dirty Little Secret.

GMO Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!