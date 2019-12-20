About this product

GMO is a heavy indica comprised of Chem Dawg and Girl Scout Cookies. It provides superior physical relaxation while keeping your mind sharp and focused, so it is a popular daytime indica. GMO stands for Garlic, Mushrooms, and Onions. This pungent strain is bold, skunky, and earthy. It's a popular choice for medical marijuana users for relieving aches and pains without total sedation.