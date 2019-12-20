Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
GMO Pre-Roll 1g
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
GMO is a heavy indica comprised of Chem Dawg and Girl Scout Cookies. It provides superior physical relaxation while keeping your mind sharp and focused, so it is a popular daytime indica. GMO stands for Garlic, Mushrooms, and Onions. This pungent strain is bold, skunky, and earthy. It's a popular choice for medical marijuana users for relieving aches and pains without total sedation.
GMO Cookies effects
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
