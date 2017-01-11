Loading…
Prūf Cultivar

Black Domina

IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Black Domina is a quintessential Afghani. It was conceived in a hybrid program that included 4 different afghani cultivars. The effort to establish the queen of Afghani plants has come to fruition in it's well known heavy effects and prolific resin content.

Primary terpene: Myrcene 9.93
Secondary terpene: Caryophyllene 1.46 mg/g
THC: 12.2% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Fuel, Funk, Pepper
Effects: Relaxation, Sedative, Euphoria

Black Domina effects

257 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
