GMO Premium One Time Disposable Vape 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Refine’s Premium One Times are convenient and discreet all-in-one units that feature the same high quality cannabis extract found in our Premium Loud Cartridges and eliminates the need for a separate battery with your cartridge. Refine’s high quality RAD! - Refine Activated Distillate - meets native, strain-specific cannabis terpenes with a built-in, fully charged battery so you’re ready to enjoy anywhere, anytime right out of the box. One Times are great when traveling, easy to use, and available in a variety of your favorite strains.
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
