About this product

The Gelato cannabis plant is a great plant for beginners as its easy to cultivate and it looks spectacular towards the end of its growth cycle, which is why everyone wants a piece of this lovely gal.



Gelato cannabis smoke is pungent and produces a relaxed and somewhat euphoric high, a great strain for anyone looking to elevate their creativity. Rookies should beware as Gelato weed contains high amounts of THC which can make this strain quite intimidating for those with a low tolerance.