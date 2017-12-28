About this product
A hit with recreational and medicinal users, Northern Lights is full of sweet pine scents and spicy flavors, delighting the taste buds before she begins to delight the mind with her stimulating mood-enhancement. As her Indica-dominance takes the stage, your body will relax and unwind to the tune of calm tranquility before finally, her high sends you off to dreamland.
For those seeking relief from maladies via medicinal marijuana, Northern Lights Fem can free the mind of stress and depression, improve lack of appetite, resolve insomnia and provide great comfort for a variety of physiological issues including migraines and arthritis.
If you’re a beginner or an experienced grower, this is a strain that boasts hardiness to adverse weather conditions, resilience to pests and disease, and can recover from most mistakes. Throw in the fact that these seeds are feminized, and all you’re left with is the requirement to keep her trimmed and pruned - it’s hard to go wrong with Northern Lights, and her yields make her well worth the little effort that’s required
About this strain
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
