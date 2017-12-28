Since Northern Lights Feminized is highly-regarded and has been awarded many times over, you’d expect her to have an illustrious heritage - and you wouldn’t be wrong. Though not 100% certain, most in the cannabis community agree that this herb's genetics can be traced back to two prominent landrace strains, since she clearly takes her blissful, relaxing effects from Afghani (alongside her excellent growth traits) and her euphoric buzz from her Sativa-side, where Thai comes into play.



A hit with recreational and medicinal users, Northern Lights is full of sweet pine scents and spicy flavors, delighting the taste buds before she begins to delight the mind with her stimulating mood-enhancement. As her Indica-dominance takes the stage, your body will relax and unwind to the tune of calm tranquility before finally, her high sends you off to dreamland.



For those seeking relief from maladies via medicinal marijuana, Northern Lights Fem can free the mind of stress and depression, improve lack of appetite, resolve insomnia and provide great comfort for a variety of physiological issues including migraines and arthritis.



If you’re a beginner or an experienced grower, this is a strain that boasts hardiness to adverse weather conditions, resilience to pests and disease, and can recover from most mistakes. Throw in the fact that these seeds are feminized, and all you’re left with is the requirement to keep her trimmed and pruned - it’s hard to go wrong with Northern Lights, and her yields make her well worth the little effort that’s required