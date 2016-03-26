About this product
Northern Lights Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Nirvana Seeds: Northern Lights is highly adapted to indoor growing. Nearly all promising modern indoor strains contain NL genes. High flower to leaf ratio, compact buds, good yields and exceptional resin production are all characteristics displayed by this wonderful strain. Northern Lights is a most lucrative plant for the indoor grower. The smoke is full bodied yet somewhat neutral in flavor… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w)
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Mostly Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: September/October
Yield: 400 to 500g/m2
Height: Medium
THC: 18 to 24%
CBD: 0.23%
CBN: 0.37%
Genetics:
Effect: Stoney yet high; All-around buzz
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,359 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!