About this product

Northern Lights Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Nirvana Seeds: Northern Lights is highly adapted to indoor growing. Nearly all promising modern indoor strains contain NL genes. High flower to leaf ratio, compact buds, good yields and exceptional resin production are all characteristics displayed by this wonderful strain. Northern Lights is a most lucrative plant for the indoor grower. The smoke is full bodied yet somewhat neutral in flavor… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w)



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: Mostly Indica



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks



Outdoor Harvest: September/October



Yield: 400 to 500g/m2



Height: Medium



THC: 18 to 24%



CBD: 0.23%



CBN: 0.37%



Genetics:



Effect: Stoney yet high; All-around buzz