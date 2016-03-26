Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sensible Seeds

Sensible Seeds

Northern Lights

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Northern Lights Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Nirvana Seeds: Northern Lights is highly adapted to indoor growing. Nearly all promising modern indoor strains contain NL genes. High flower to leaf ratio, compact buds, good yields and exceptional resin production are all characteristics displayed by this wonderful strain. Northern Lights is a most lucrative plant for the indoor grower. The smoke is full bodied yet somewhat neutral in flavor… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w)

Features

Sex: Feminized

Type: Mostly Indica

Grow: Indoor/Outdoor

Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks

Outdoor Harvest: September/October

Yield: 400 to 500g/m2

Height: Medium

THC: 18 to 24%

CBD: 0.23%

CBN: 0.37%

Genetics:

Effect: Stoney yet high; All-around buzz

Northern Lights effects

Reported by real people like you
2,359 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!